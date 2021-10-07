Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, news, odds and score

Matthew Stafford ready to experience Rams-Seahawks rivalry

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 3. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The NFC West rivalry between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks intensified in 2017, when the Rams under first-year coach Sean McVay tipped the division’s balance of power by winning the first of two consecutive titles.

The San Francisco 49ers won in 2019 before the Seahawks reclaimed the title last season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played the previous 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, yet the Rams-Seahawks dynamic apparently reverberated across the league.

“I could feel it from afar,” Stafford said Tuesday, adding, “It’s exciting to get my first taste of it.”

Stafford’s opportunity will come Thursday night when the Rams play the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

