Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, news, odds and score

Matthew Stafford ready to experience Rams-Seahawks rivalry
The NFC West rivalry between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks intensified in 2017, when the Rams under first-year coach Sean McVay tipped the division’s balance of power by winning the first of two consecutive titles.
The San Francisco 49ers won in 2019 before the Seahawks reclaimed the title last season.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played the previous 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, yet the Rams-Seahawks dynamic apparently reverberated across the league.
“I could feel it from afar,” Stafford said Tuesday, adding, “It’s exciting to get my first taste of it.”
Stafford’s opportunity will come Thursday night when the Rams play the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Inactives for Rams and Seattle Seahawks
Here are the inactives for the Rams and Seahawks ahead of Thursday’s game at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Rams can’t afford to fall asleep in Seattle with Russell Wilson running around
SEATTLE — The Rams are only a few days removed from helplessly allowing Kyler Murray to dissect them as a passer and runner.
Now, here comes Russell Wilson.
Long before Murray and other next-gen mobile quarterbacks took the NFL by storm, Wilson established the template.
The Seattle Seahawks star, a Super Bowl champion and 10th-year pro, might not scramble as much at age 32, but he remains one of the league’s biggest challenges.
“Russell Wilson is his own breed,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis
Los Angeles Rams (-2, 54.5) at Seattle Seahawks
Early bettors seemed to think so. The Rams opened -1 for the short-week road game and have grown into a slightly bigger favorite. There is an interesting narrative swimming around about the Cardinals being the best team in football. It would appear those feelings are allowing bettors to give the Rams a pass for last week’s performance.
You can really take a glass half-full and a glass half-empty approach to last week. The Rams had three turnovers (one on downs) and the Cardinals scored 13 points off those. Los Angeles also punted in plus territory on fourth and three and missed a field-goal attempt. The Cardinals took advantage of every little mistake from the Rams.
Seattle won last week, but the box score tells a different story. The 49ers nearly doubled the Seahawks in yards (457-234) and had two more yards per play. The Seahawks won with just 129 net passing yards from Russell Wilson. The Seahawks also allowed more yards per play than their season average on defense and found a way to win. Usually you want to go against a team like that the next week.
Rams vs. Seahawks matchups: Matthew Stafford looks to bounce back
Breaking down how the Rams (3-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. Pacific time Thursday in Seattle. The game will be carried on Fox (Channel 11).
When the Rams have the ball: The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are looking to bounce back after scoring only one touchdown before the outcome was all but decided in a 37-20 defeat at home to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West game. Stafford has passed for 11 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Receiver Cooper Kupp remains Stafford’s favorite target. Kupp has 30 catches on 46 targets. Receiver Robert Woods has 15 receptions on 25 targets. Tight end Tyler Higbee also has 15 catches. Running back Darrell Henderson returned from a rib injury that sidelined him for one game and rushed for 89 yards in 14 carries against the Cardinals. He appeared on his way to more until coach Sean McVay abandoned the running game. Henderson could play a more prominent role against a Seahawks defense that is giving up a league-worst 152 yards rushing per game. Perennial All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is a cornerstone for a unit that also features safety Jamal Adams, the NFL’s highest-paid player at his position. Defensive end Darrell Taylor has three sacks. The Seahawks have recovered three fumbles but this is not a typical Pete Carroll defense causing multiple turnovers. Safety Quandre Diggs has the Seahawks’ only interception.