The Rams’ season came to an end Saturday in a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field.

Here are some of the best photos of the game from longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark, left, and linebacker Rashan Gary in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recovers a fumble by running back AJ Dillon during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon fumbles the ball as Rams defenders look on in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

