‘He’s a freak’: Inside Odell Beckham Jr.'s trick pass, other big plays from Rams’ win

Beckham, who signed with the Rams in November after being waived by the Cleveland Browns, did what he is paid to do and what earned him three Pro-Bowl selections in eight years, when he caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

On a third-and-goal play, Stafford rifled a pass that could only be caught by Beckham, who outjumped cornerback Marco Wilson in the back left corner of the end zone for his sixth touchdown catch in nine games with the Rams.

Beckham helped set up the Rams’ second touchdown when he broke free down the left side and caught a 31-yard pass from Stafford that gave the Rams a first down at the Arizona two-yard line. Stafford scored on a one-yard sneak for a 14-0 lead with 11:58 left in the second quarter.

Beckham provided an added bonus early in the third quarter when he caught a backward pass from Stafford on the left side and threw a cross-field bomb toward the right sideline that Cam Akers caught for a 40-yard gain, setting up Stafford’s seven-yard scoring pass to Cooper Kupp that made it 28-0.

“That’s a play we practiced this week,” Stafford said of the double-pass. “Odell is a super talented guy. He made that throw right-handed. He could probably do it left-handed, too. He’s a freak.”

Rams coach Sean McVay is well aware of Beckham’s versatility. Beckham threw two touchdown passes for the New York Giants in 2018.

“That thing hung up like a Russell Wilson moon ball,” McVay said, referring to the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. “He threw a touchdown pass off that same play a couple years ago when he was in New York. He’s a very talented guy. We got a couple guys that can throw.”