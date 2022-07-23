Is Matthew Stafford’s arm at 100%? Seven questions Rams face in training camp

Days after winning the Super Bowl, Rams players stood on a stage during a post-parade rally and shouted their desire to “Run it Back” this season.

But slogans, regardless of how ebulliently they are proclaimed, don’t win Super Bowls.

No team has won consecutive titles since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Rams players aim to become the first team in nearly two decades to achieve the feat.

“Everybody wants another one,” linebacker Justin Hollins said Saturday after arriving at a Newport Beach hotel for the start of training camp. “It’s football heaven. You want to stay in football heaven.”

In 2019, the season after they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, the Rams suffered a post-Super Bowl malaise. They finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the only time in Sean McVay’s five seasons as coach.

Can it be different now that they are approaching it as defending champion?

Since their first offseason meeting, McVay and his players have repeated like a mantra that last season is history and will have no impact on the upcoming season.

As they ready for their first training camp practice Sunday at UC Irvine — practices open to the public begin Friday — here are seven questions they will address in preparation for their Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.