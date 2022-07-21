Rams receive Super Bowl LVI rings at private ceremony

The Rams won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, so their rings commemorating the achievement are an homage to their home venue, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in February.

Rams players, coaches and team personnel received their rings Thursday night in a ceremony held at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. The ceremony was not open to the media or public.

The ring was designed by Los Angeles-based jewelry house Jason in a “collaborative effort” with Rams players and team leadership, a Rams news release said. The ring includes about 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and yellow gold, the release said.

A side of the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI ring which shows the player’s name and number. (Jason of Beverly Hills)

A side of the Rams’ Super LVI rings showing the score of the game. (Jason of Beverly Hills)

Advertisement

The shape of the ring mimics “architectural and design elements” of SoFi Stadium, the release said. It includes a removable top that opens to reveal SoFi Stadium’s bowl, the release said. The field in the stadium “consists of remnants of the actual turf that the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including Super Bowl LVI, were played on,” the release said.

The inside of the Rams’ Super LVI rings which includes SoFi Stadium’s turf. (Jason of Beverly Hills)

The underside of the ring’s removable top features a view of SoFi Stadium’s translucent ETFE roof surrounded by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball. (Jason of Beverly Hills)

Per a team spokesperson, among the attendees were players who were traded, retired or signed with other teams after the season, including receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Von Miller, punter Johnny Hekker, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and safety Eric Weddle. Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., also attended, the spokesperson said.

Rams players are scheduled to report for training camp on Saturday.