Jalen Ramsey can’t hide his frustration: Five takeaways from Rams’ loss to Bucs

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a receiver during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not sound angry, but he was pointed after the offense failed to get a first down in the final two minutes, giving Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady another chance to win the game after the defense had already waged a goal-line stand.

“We shouldn’t even have been out there,” he said. “You can say it like it is — the game should have been over.”

Coach Sean McVay essentially said the same. Quarterback Matthew Stafford as well.

It was not the first time the offense has put pressure on a defense that has limited opponents enough to win most games.

“We have so many games where the defense will get a stop and then we’ll go to the sideline and they’ll be like: ‘Ya’ll stay locked in. Ya’ll stay locked in. You’re going to have to go back out there again,’ ” Ramsey said.

“It shouldn’t be like that. We got to have some dogs who are going to be like, ‘We going to close this mother ... out.’ ”