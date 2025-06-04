Rams lifting contest: Aaron Donald vs. Jared Verse?

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse appeared to lay down a workout challenge for retired Aaron Donald, a future Hall of Famer, during an appearance on the “Adam Schefter Podcast” on Wednesday.

During his rookie season, Rams edge rusher Jared Verse established himself as one of the NFL’s most boisterous players — and also a force to be reckoned with ala former Rams star Aaron Donald.

So it should be no surprise that Verse, the NFL defensive rookie of the year, unabashedly if not kiddingly sounded Wednesday as if he was challenging Donald, a future Hall of Famer and legendary training maven, to a workout duel.

During an appearance on the “Adam Schefter Podcast,” Verse was asked if he could work out with Donald during the offseason.

Advertisement

“No, he don’t want that,” Verse said. “He’s not ready for that.”

Verse did not stop.

“That little 500 bench he had. He’s not ready for that,” Verse said. “Hey, I’ll be moving weight. I’ll be moving weight.”

So Donald can’t keep up with you right now? Schefter asked.

“Hey, whenever he’s ready for a workout,” Verse said. “Man, I’ll be seeing his little Instagram posts, the benches, the dumbbell benches. Hey, he can get me whenever he’s ready.”

Donald playfully responded in a video on social media.

Advertisement

“Somebody put the word out,” Donald said. “I’m looking for you, Verse. I’m looking for you. Come to the house. I just want to talk. I just want to talk, that’s it.

“Nothing much, big dog. That’s it. Just a little conversation. Put in a little weights. Do a little cardio. You know, the old-man retirement workout. Let’s put you through it. See what you can do. I just want to talk. Come on, I just want to talk.”