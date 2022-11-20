Rams vs. New Orleans Saints matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford rolls out for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 18. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will return to the lineup after sitting out last week’s defeat by the Arizona Cardinals because he was in concussion protocol. Stafford has passed for eight touchdowns with eight interceptions — statistics that pale compared with last season, when he passed for 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.]

Star receiver Cooper Kupp will be sidelined at least four games after having surgery for an ankle injury suffered against the Cardinals. Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Tutu Atwell and Lance McCutcheon will try to fill the void. Look for tight end Tyler Higbee to be Stafford’s favorite target. Higbee has 44 catches.

Center Brian Allen will be out because of a thumb injury, so Coleman Shelton probably will start in his place for an offensive line that will have a different lineup for the 10th time in 10 games.

Rookie running back Kyren Williams got his first NFL carry last week and could get more as the Rams try to jump-start a running game that ranks last in the league.

Linebacker Demario Davis has a team-best six sacks for the Saints. End Cameron Jordan is out because of an eye injury. Safety Tyrann Mathieu has the Saints’ only two interceptions.