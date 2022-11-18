Saints alert! Rams’ Matthew Stafford finally clears concussion protocol

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol Friday and will play Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans, according to the team injury report.

Stafford, who has been in concussion protocol since Nov. 8, sat out last week’s defeat by the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford has passed for eight touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

The 14th-year pro was a full participant in practice this week.

“He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates,” McVay said before Friday’s practice. “He’s looked really good. He’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”