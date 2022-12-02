Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback John Wolford warms up before a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

With Matthew Stafford sidelined because of a neck injury, John Wolford will start at quarterback for the second time this season. Wolford completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a Nov. 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In the 2020 season, Wolford started against the Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game but was knocked out of the game in the first quarter because of a neck injury. Bryce Perkins, who started last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, also could play against the Seahawks.

With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve, tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell are being counted on to step up. Running back Cam Akers did not practice for several days this week because of illness but is expected to play.

Kyren Williams also will get carries. Left tackle Ty Nsekhe is expected to return from an ankle injury that kept him out against the Chiefs.

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL with 122 tackles, and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen is second in the league with five interceptions. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has seven sacks.