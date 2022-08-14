Advertisement
Sports

What are your questions about the Rams, Chargers and the NFL?

Rams quarterbacks John Wolford, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins run drills. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rams quarterbacks John Wolford, from left, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins run drills at the team’s practice facility in Thousand Oaks.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
As the start of the NFL season approaches, several questions still linger. How big a deal is Matthew Stafford‘s “abnormal” elbow soreness? Which defensive backs will play alongside Jalen Ramsey? How will J.C. Jackson fit in with the Chargers? Might there be Super Bowl hangover on the Rams’ part, and will the Chargers look at their crosstown rival’s success as added motivation?

IRVNE, CA - JULY 24, 2022: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald changes his cleats during training camp at UC Irvine on July 24, 2022 in Irvine, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams

Even at 31, Rams’ chiseled Aaron Donald flexes his body of work at training camp

Rams’ Aaron Donald is a three-time defensive player of the year, but says at 31 experience has made it is easier to get his body in shape for the NFL.

We want to hear your questions about the Rams, the Chargers and the NFL. Send us your questions in the form below! We’ll offer some answers in the coming days. We will only publish your first name and city if we pick your question to answer.

