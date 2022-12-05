No-risk strategy with Matthew Stafford: Takeaways from Rams’ loss to Seahawks

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford watches from the sideline during a loss to the Saints on Nov. 20. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

There still was doubt after the Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford into concussion protocol for the second time during a Nov. 20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It was a near certainty Saturday when the Rams put him on injured reserve.

Coach Sean McVay all but confirmed the obvious when asked Sunday if Stafford was out for the season.

“There’s a good chance that that’s probably the case,” McVay said after revealing that Stafford has a spinal bruise.

Forget the “good chance” and “probably” qualifiers.

Stafford would be eligible to return for the final two games, but the Rams would be nuts to expose him to injury.

Stafford passed for 10 touchdowns, with eight interceptions in nine games.