Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Why Rams removed Odell Beckham Jr. nameplate from locker room

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands for the national anthem before a game against the Arizona Cardinals in December 2021. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

The Rams presumably fell out of the running to re-sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by failing to contend for the playoffs.

As perhaps an admission that that their pursuit was over, the nameplate that had adorned Beckham’s locker since last season finally has been removed.

Beckham, who has been recovering from knee surgery, reportedly has narrowed his choices to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and other playoff-bound teams.

Beckham, 30, signed with the Rams near midseason last year. The three-time Pro Bowl player caught a touchdown pass early in the Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before suffering a left knee injury in the second quarter. The injury required his second major surgery on the knee in three years.

Read more >>>