Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Why Rams removed Odell Beckham Jr. nameplate from locker room
The Rams presumably fell out of the running to re-sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by failing to contend for the playoffs.
As perhaps an admission that that their pursuit was over, the nameplate that had adorned Beckham’s locker since last season finally has been removed.
Beckham, who has been recovering from knee surgery, reportedly has narrowed his choices to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and other playoff-bound teams.
Beckham, 30, signed with the Rams near midseason last year. The three-time Pro Bowl player caught a touchdown pass early in the Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before suffering a left knee injury in the second quarter. The injury required his second major surgery on the knee in three years.
My Cause My Cleats: Rams honor a father who died by suicide, veterans and more
Matt Skura hopes to help others who are struggling while remembering his father Sunday.
During the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” celebration, the Rams center will wear custom yellow and gold cleats supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The cleats feature the words “Out Of The Darkness” and “Douglas Skura Memorial Fund.”
“It’s to honor my dad, who took his own life this March,” Matt Skura told The Times. “It’s obviously been a difficult year for myself, my family. I thought this would be a great time to honor and remember him. And a great way to also bring to light mental health issues, mental health awareness.”
Listen to Matt Skura:
Douglas Skura was a 61-year-old orthopedic surgeon based in Ohio, where he lived with his wife and raised his three sons.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (3-8) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.
When Rams have the ball
With Matthew Stafford sidelined because of a neck injury, John Wolford will start at quarterback for the second time this season. Wolford completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a Nov. 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
In the 2020 season, Wolford started against the Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game but was knocked out of the game in the first quarter because of a neck injury. Bryce Perkins, who started last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, also could play against the Seahawks.
With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve, tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell are being counted on to step up. Running back Cam Akers did not practice for several days this week because of illness but is expected to play.
Rams put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve ahead of Seahawks game
The Rams on Saturday put quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve because of a neck injury, almost certainly ending the 14th-year pro’s season and adding another footnote to the team’s lost season.
Stafford, 34, was cleared from concussion protocol Friday but was declared out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
John Wolford will start at quarterback for the Rams. Bryce Perkins also could play.
The Rams have six games left. Stafford would not be eligible to return until the final two games against the Chargers and Seahawks. But it seems unlikely the Rams would activate him for games that are on track to be meaningless for a team that goes into Sunday’s game with a 3-8 record and a five-game losing streak.
Rams vs. Seahawks: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, but the two Los Angeles teams sure seem to have more problems than most. The Rams will go into their Week 13 game with John Wolford as the starter as they hope to hang on and pull off a win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks (-7, 41) at Rams
The Seahawks aren’t the juggernaut that they appeared to be earlier in the season and this amounts to a must-win type of game for them. Seattle has dropped two in a row to the Buccaneers and Raiders, dropping from 6-3 to 6-5. With the Rams this week and the Panthers next week, an 8-5 record going into games against the 49ers and Chiefs would create a little bit of wiggle room.
Giving up 576 yards to the Raiders off of the bye would be a greater concern against a different team. The Rams are completely neutralized without Cooper Kupp in the passing game and added Allen Robinson to the injured reserve as well. The Rams are down to 4.6 yards per play and rank 28th in points per drive with just 1.52. Given that the majority of the season was played with Kupp and Matthew Stafford, those numbers started poorly and don’t show any signs of improvement.