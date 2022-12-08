Rams-Raiders matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Rams would love to see what new quarterback Baker Mayfield can do, but with only two days of preparation he is probably a long shot to play against the Raiders. However, coach Sean McVay said he was leaning toward Mayfield being active.

John Wolford is questionable because of a neck injury. If Wolford does not play, Bryce Perkins is available. Whoever plays will be passing to a receiving corps that includes Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Austin Trammell.

Atwell showed in Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that he can be more than a deep threat. His one-handed catch on a pass to the middle of the field produced a 30-yard gain. Atwell and Powell also probably will continue to be featured on jet sweeps.

Running back Cam Akers, exiled by coach Sean McVay for more than two weeks earlier this season, had a breakthrough performance against the Seahawks, carrying a season-high 17 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Kyren Williams also will get carries.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has 10 1/2 sacks for a Raiders defense that also features end Chandler Jones, who has 3 1/2 sacks. Safety Duron Harmon has two interceptions.