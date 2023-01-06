Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles against the Chargers on Jan. 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Running back Cam Akers has rushed for more than 100 yards in consecutive games, the first time the third-year pro has achieved the feat. Akers appears to have a great opportunity to continue his surge because the Seahawks rank as NFL’s third-worst rushing defense.

Advertisement

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been up and down in four games since the Rams claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. He has passed for four touchdowns, with one interception.

In last Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Chargers, Mayfield completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards. Tight end Tyler Higbee and receivers Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will be Mayfield’s main targets.

The Seahawks, who must win to remain in contention for a playoff spot, lost a major piece of their defense when linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in last Sunday’s 23-6 victory over the New York Jets.

Linebacker Cody Barton, the Seahawks’ second-leading tackler, has intercepted two passes. Pro Bowl cornerback Tariq Woolen has six interceptions, and Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has three.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has nine sacks, and edge rusher Darrell Taylor has 8½.