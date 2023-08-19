Rams vs. Raiders takeaways: Stetson Bennett learns hard lesson in loss

A week after narrowly avoiding potential costly mistakes against the Chargers, Stetson Bennett learned the hard way against the Raiders.

All part of the growing process, according to the rookie quarterback and coach Sean McVay.

“He’s a young player,” McVay said of Bennett, who started for the first time and played into the fourth quarter. “He’s continuing to learn.”

Bennett, the presumptive back-up to Matthew Stafford, completed 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards, and rushed for a touchdown.

But he also had a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

“I had to handle some bad moments more than I had to [against the Chargers],” Bennett said, adding, “It sucks to have to do, but you’ve got to do it at some point…. The more that that has to happen — hopefully it doesn’t happen that often — then you know how to respond from the bad ones and go on to the good ones.”

Bennett took responsibility for the pass that Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao picked off and returned 50 yards for a touchdown. Bennett said he anticipated that the receiver would run a different route.

“He ran the one that was called and I threw the one that wasn’t,” Bennett said, “and I paid for it.”

Other than his touchdown run, Bennett’s best play was a 25-yard strike to receiver Xavier Smith on a timing route.

“I saw his release, checked the safety and just put it there,” Bennett said. “And while it was in the air I was, ‘Look, look,’ and he did, it was right there and he made a heck of a play.”