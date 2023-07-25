Advertisement
Rams coach Sean McVay, wife Veronika are expecting first child, and the gender is...

Veronika and Sean McVay arrive at the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022.
Veronika and Sean McVay are expecting their first child in October.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Add another important date to the Rams’ schedule this season.

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he and his wife, Veronika, are expecting the birth of a baby boy in late October.

“It’s a blessing,” McVay said as players reported for training camp at a Newport Beach hotel. “You talk about really having a purpose … when you bring a child into this world, that’s one of the coolest things I’ve witnessed from some of my closest friends, is watching just the way, man, how that changes people in all the best ways.”

McVay said he was ready for diaper duty.

“Damn right,” he said. “I’m not just going to go hands-off. I’ll get right in there.”

McVay, 37, is entering his seventh season as the Rams’ coach.

Last season, the Rams followed their Super Bowl LVI championship with a 5-12 record, the worst season-after performance by a Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

The Rams will have acclimation workouts the next few days and hold their first public training camp workout at UC Irvine on Saturday.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

