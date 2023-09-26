Rams-Bengals takeaways: Margin for error is razor-thin for Matthew Stafford, offense

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half against the Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Let’s qualify this by acknowledging that passes that bounce off a receivers’ hands, helmet or other body parts and into the arms of defenders are typically not Stafford’s fault.

But the Rams’ margin for error is miniscule. And Stafford is at the controls of the offense.

The 35-year-old quarterback is still making outstanding throws and has even shown a knack for scrambling.

But this was the second game in a row that Stafford had two passes intercepted, and the Rams lost both.