Rams-49ers takeaways: It appears Cam Akers won’t be coming back this time

Despite behing healthy, Cam Akers was not active for the Rams game against the 49ers. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

For a team desperately wanting to leave the problems of its 2022 season behind, the Rams are running it back with Akers.

Akers and coach Sean McVay were at odds last season, a situation that caused McVay to publicly call out Akers and then exile him for several games. The Rams found no trade partners, reinstated Akers and he rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last three games.

Everything seemed fine during offseason workouts and training camp — until it apparently devolved again after the season-opening victory over the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which Akers carried the ball 22 times for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Akers was inactive and absent Sunday, and he posted on social media that he was as confused as anyone. McVay claimed he and Akers have had great dialogue.

Hmm.

McVay has said that he learned a lot from all that happened with the Rams last season. Akers has said the same about his situation.

But with McVay saying this would not be a “back-and-forth” situation, it sounds as if they might soon learn to live apart.