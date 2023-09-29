Rams-Colts matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Former USC standout Michael Pittman Jr. is the leading receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the draft, is expected to return after sitting out a 22-19 victory last Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens because he was in concussion protocol. Richardson, 6 feet, 4 inches and 232 pounds, has rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another. Gardner Minshew is Richardson’s backup. He started and won the game against Baltimore. With star running back Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, Zack Moss is the top running back. Former USC standout Michael Pittman Jr. has a team-best 25 catches, and receiver Josh Davis and tight end Kylen Granson are other top targets. The Rams gave up only one touchdown in the loss to the Bengals but a unit that struggled at times against the injured and immobile Joe Burrow now must contain the more mobile Richardson. Edge rusher Byron Young has two sacks and star lineman Aaron Donald 1½ for a front that must apply more consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted a pass against the Bengals — the first turnover forced by the Rams this season. Linebacker Ernest Jones is the Rams’ top tackler.