Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during a game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 24 in Seattle. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Giants by 1½. O/U: 46½.

The Seahawks have scored 37 in back-to-back weeks and the Giants have given up at least 28 in each of their three games. QB Geno Smith and Seattle keep it rolling against a vulnerable New York defense.

Prediction: Seahawks 34, Giants 27