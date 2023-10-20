Rams vs. Steelers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams must contend with the rush from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90). (Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will continue to dominate an offense now dealing with a muddled running back situation. Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee, injured reserve) are out because of injuries, so coach Sean McVay could potentially mix and match recently added Darrell Henderson and Myles Gaskin, rookie Zach Evans and Royce Freeman. Henderson, who signed this week, has the most experience in the system but whether or not he is in game-shape remains to be seen. The line played well Sunday in a 26-9 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and now right guard Kevin Dotson faces the team he spent three seasons with before being traded to the Rams in August. The Steelers have relied on their defense to make game-changing plays. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the 2021 NFL defensive player of the year, is tied for the NFL lead with eight sacks. He leads a unit that has forced 11 turnovers, tied for fourth-most in the league. Cornerback Levi Wallace has two interceptions for a secondary that includes veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.