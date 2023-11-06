What Rams learned in Green Bay: Matthew Stafford’s thumb better heal quickly

The Rams need Matthew Stafford back. The quarterback is shown wearing a bandage to protect his injured thumb against Dallas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

With the Rams not playing again until Nov. 19 against the Seattle Seahawks, the right thumb injury that forced Stafford to sit out against the Packers might have a chance to heal.

If it doesn’t ...

Stafford, 35, has passed for eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions. But his value goes far beyond statistics.

Without the 15-year pro, coach Sean McVay’s playbook is not nearly as large. And the likelihood of off-schedule plays being made also shrinks.