Rams’ 20-3 road loss to the Green Bay Packers by the numbers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur congratulates Aaron Jones on his three-yard touchdown run, the first time Green Bay scored a TD in the first half since September.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 20-3 road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday:

6

Consecutive victories for the Packers over the Rams at Lambeau Field, including a playoff win in 2021.

4-0

Record for Packers coach Matt LaFleur against Rams coach Sean McVay. LaFleur had been McVay’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and his brother, Mike, is currently the Rams’ coordinator.

9-17-2023

Date the last time the Packers scored a touchdown in the first half before Aaron Jones ran three yards for a score in the first quarter against the Rams.

827

Yards receiving for the Rams’ Puka Nacua through nine games, the fourth most in NFL history for a first-year player. Marques Colston of the Saints set the record in 2006 with 869.

187

Yards of offense for the Rams, compared to 391 for the Packers. The Rams were outrushed 184-68.

Summary

RAMS 0 3 0 0 — 3

Packers 0 7 3 10 — 20



Second Quarter



Green Bay — A.Jones 3 run (Carlson kick), 14:24. Drive: 7 plays, 41 yards, 4:05. Key plays: Dillon 12 run, A.Jones 5 run on 3rd-and-3.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 52, 1:42. Drive: 13 plays, 56 yards, 5:46. Key plays: Rypien 6 run on 3rd-and-4, Rypien 34 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-11, Rypien 4 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-3.



Third Quarter



Green Bay — Field goal Carlson 26, 2:10. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 4:19. Key plays: Love 18 pass to Wicks, Love 25 pass to Musgrave.



Fourth Quarter



Green Bay — Field goal Carlson 34, 9:08. Drive: 7 plays, 34 yards, 4:15. Key plays: A.Johnson 1 interception return to Green Bay 50, Love 11 pass to Wicks.

Green Bay — Musgrave 20 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 3:49. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 4:45. Key plays: Love 10 pass to Doubs on 3rd-and-6, Love 37 pass to Watson on 3rd-and-12.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, Freeman 12-32, Rypien 3-19, Henderson 10-19, Skowronek 1-(minus 2). GREEN BAY, A.Jones 20-73, Em.Wilson 4-43, Dillon 9-40, Reed 1-21, Love 4-7.

PASSING: RAMS, Rypien 13-28-1-130. GREEN BAY, Love 20-26-0-228.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Atwell 4-13, Nacua 3-32, Kupp 2-48, Henderson 2-16, Robinson 1-15, Trammell 1-6. GREEN BAY, Wicks 4-49, A.Jones 4-26, Musgrave 3-51, Doubs 3-36, Reed 3-19, Watson 1-37, Deguara 1-7, Dillon 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 3-37. GREEN BAY, Reed 1-22, Nixon 1-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 1-36, Robinson 1-20. GREEN BAY, Nixon 1-51.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Young 8-2-2, Turner 7-3-1, Lake 5-1-0, Yeast 4-3-0, Shelley 4-0-0, Hoecht 3-3-0, Witherspoon 3-1-0, Fuller 2-5-0, Rozeboom 2-5-0, Donald 2-2-1, Reeder 2-2-0, Murchison 1-2-0, J.Williams 0-4-0, Durant 0-1-0, Durden 0-1-0, Mathis 0-1-0, VanValkenburg 0-1-0. GREEN BAY, Alexander 7-0-0, McDuffie 6-1-0, Nixon 5-0-0, Owens 4-3-1, Campbell 3-3-0, Valentine 2-0-0, Van Ness 2-0-0, Gary 1-2-0, Brooks 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Enagbare 1-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Er.Wilson 1-0-0, Wooden 1-0-0, Wyatt 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. GREEN BAY, Johnson 1-1.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Havrisik 49. GREEN BAY, Carlson 48.

Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Scott Campbell, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Jonah Monroe, Replay Chad Adams.

Attendance — 77,409.

