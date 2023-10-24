Rams release kicker Brett Maher after struggles against Steelers

The Rams released kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday after he missed two field goal attempts and an extra point against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Rams will have a new kicker when they play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Rams announced Tuesday that they had released Brett Maher, who missed two field-goal attempts and an extra-point attempt in the Rams 24-17 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

The team signed Lucas Havrisik, who played at Norco High and Arizona, from the Cleveland Browns practice squad. Havrisik, 24, spent time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2022.

Maher, 33, made 17 of 23 field-goal attempts and was three of seven from beyond 50 yards. He made 12 of 13 extra points.