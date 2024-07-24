Rams’ Matthew Stafford, contract both adjusted: ‘I’m used to those kind of things’

Rams coach Sean McVay is happy to have quarterback Matthew Stafford by his side.

Matthew Stafford trotted onto the practice field Wednesday at Loyola Marymount and immediately made a diagonal beeline for the weight room behind the far end zone.

The Rams’ star quarterback went through exercises inside and outside the building before returning to the field with a smile for the start of the team’s first training camp practice.

There was noticeable bounce in the 36-year-old Stafford’s step.

And why not?

The day before, after months of no movement, the Rams finally gave in and adjusted his contract.

Whether it was the deal, or the excitement of preparing for his 16th season, Stafford appeared energized throughout the 90-minute workout.

“I’m happy to be out here playing football,” he said. “Love doing it, love doing it with this group and just excited about the year to come.”

About 30 hours earlier, there was still a question about whether Stafford would show for training camp. But the Rams, Stafford and his agent came to an agreement Tuesday as the deadline for players to report loomed, ending an offseason saga.

Stafford was scheduled to earn $31 million this season and carry a salary-cap number of $49.5 million, according to Overthecap.com.

Stafford had two additional years remaining on the extension he signed in 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title but only $15 million of his $27 million salary in 2025 and none of $26 million in 2026 was guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Rams wide receivers, from left, Cooper Kupp and Tutu Atwell and tight end Davis Allen converse on the practice field sideline. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Stafford received a contract adjustment, not an extension.

Did Stafford get what he wanted?

Stafford began by saying it was a good agreement, but stopped short of elaborating.

“I’m happy to be where I am,” he said. “I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be playing. I’m excited about playing football this year and that’s what matters to me the most.”

How stressful was it knowing the negotiation was coming down to the final hours before camp opened?

“I do a pretty stressful thing for a living, so I’m used to those kind of things,” Stafford quipped, adding, “I’m not interested in kind of reliving my moment by moment feelings here or there, but I am interested in pushing this team and getting to play with these guys for another season.”

During full-team drills, Stafford displayed the arm talent that made him the top pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has sustained him through a long career. He was in sync with veteran Cooper Kupp and second-year pro Puka Nacua, finding Nacua for an impressive over-the-shoulder catch along the sideline as well as a dart over the middle.

Stafford’s only obvious error came when he underthrew a pass that linebacker Ernest Jones IV intercepted.

Stafford completed his workout with a touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen.

“His command, his communication,” McVay said. “I thought he got through some progressions really well.”



Tight end Tyler Higbee, who is recovering from knee surgery, is on the physically unable to perform list. ... Defensive lineman Kobie Turner did not practice because of a groin issue, McVay said. ... Cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills, participated in full-team drills.