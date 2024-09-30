Rams-Bears takeaways: Highlights but not enough touchdowns in loss to Chicago

Matthew Stafford had some success against the Bears, but could not get the Rams into the end zone enough. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford moved into 10th place on the NFL’s career passing yardage list.

Stafford completed 20 of 29 passes for 224 yards to move past Eli Manning. Stafford, in his 16th season, has passed for 57,025 yards.

“It’s a humbling thing to be mentioned with a great player like Eli, who obviously had an outstanding career,” Stafford said. “And I’m sure at the end of the season or whatnot, I will spend more time thinking about that kind of stuff.

“I was a fan of this game long before I became a player of it in the NFL, and to be mentioned with some of those guys is a really cool, humbling thing for me.”

Stafford would have preferred to make history by leading another comeback victory: He moved into a fifth-place tie with Drew Brees by engineering his 36th comeback win in the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With less than a minute left Sunday and the Rams at their eight-yard line, Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepted his pass.

“Obviously, one I wish I had back and could step through it a little bit more or something to even to sail it out of bounds and keep us alive,” Stafford said.