No comeback this time as Bears’ defense stops Rams’ momentum

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford barely gets off a pass under pressure from the Bears Austin Booker (94).

So much for that confidence boost.

A week after a dramatic comeback victory, the Rams could not maintain any momentum against the Chicago Bears.

The Rams’ 24-18 defeat on Sunday before 59,074 at Soldier Field, dropped their record to 1-3 going into next Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

After that, the Rams will have an off week, a chance for some of their injured starters to perhaps fully recover from injuries and return.

Stafford had brought back the Rams against the San Francisco 49ers, but he could not do the same against a stout Bears defense.

On a day when Stafford moved into 10th place on the NFL’s career passing yardage list, the Rams could not beat a Bears team led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick in the NFL draft.

Stafford completed 20 of 29 passes for 224 yards, with an interception. He moved past Eli Manning on the all-time list.

Kyren Williams rushed for 94 yards and a touchdowns in 19 carries. He caught four passes for 10 yards. Tutu Atwell had four catches for 82 yards, rookie Jordan Whittington six for 62 yards.

Caleb Williams completed 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 93 yards in 16 carries. He also caught seven passes for 72 yards.

The Bears’ D’Andre Swift rushed for 93 yards in 16 carries. He also caught seven passes for 72 yards. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Despite limiting the Bears to 97 yards in the first half, the Rams trailed, 10-6.

Joshua Karty provided all of the Rams’ first-half points with two field goals, but his miss from 43-yards — his first of the season, gave the Bears an opportunity to drive for a field goal that gave them their four-point lead.

Karty’s 25-yard field goal midway through the third quarter pulled the Rams to within 10-9.

Williams answered by engineering a 12-play, 74-yard drive that he capped with a nine-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore. It was Williams’ first touchdown pass at Soldier Field.

Stafford connected with Whittington and Atwell to start a drive that culminated with Williams’ short touchdown run early in the fourth quarter but Stafford’s pass intended for receiver Demarcus Robinson fell incomplete, leaving the Rams trailing, 17-15.

Swift extended the Bears’ lead with a 36-yard touchdown run.

Karty pulled the Rams within 24-18 with a 52-yard field goal with just under nine minutes left.

Safety Quentin Lake gave the Rams another opportunity with 6:25 remaining when he sacked Williams on third down, forcing the Bears to punt. But the Rams went three and out.

They got the ball back with 1:03 left at their eight-yard line but safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted a pass to seal the Bears’ victory.