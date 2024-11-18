Rams-Patriots takeaways: With four TD passes, Matthew Stafford keeps breaking records

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 5–5:
2
Matthew Stafford continues to climb record book
Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns and took over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL career list with 370. Stafford had been tied at 366 with Eli Manning.
Stafford, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 295 yards, connected with Cooper Kupp on touchdown pass plays of five and 69 yards, with Puka Nacua for a 12-yard touchdown, and with tight end Colby Parkinson for a 19-yard touchdown.
Earlier this season, Stafford moved past Manning into 10th place in career yards passing. He also has moved into ninth in completions.
“It’s humbling,” said Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft. “It is every week, obviously, if something happens.
“It’s a really cool thing to be a part of. I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation of the guys that came before me, and really, the guys that are coming after me.”
Stafford has passed for 13 touchdowns this season, with seven interceptions.
3
Receiver Puka Nacua keeps coming back
After he dived to catch a touchdown pass in the second quarter, Puka Nacua was assisted off the field by trainers and examined in the sideline medical tent.
“They were being cautious with him because he threw up,” coach Sean McVay said. “He fell on the ball. He’s crazy like that.”
Nacua caught seven passes for 123 yards.
Nacua, who sat out the first five games because of a knee injury, also had more than 100 yards receiving against the Minnesota Vikings.
4
Rookie center Beaux Limmer solidifies line
Following last Monday’s debacle against the Miami Dolphins, McVay put rookie center Beaux Limmer back in the lineup in place of Jonah Jackson.
Limmer had replaced Jackson for eight-plus games after Jackson suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Against the Dolphins, however, Jackson returned along with left guard Steve Avila and swing tackle Joe Noteboom.
On Sunday, second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. started at right tackle in place of the injured Noteboom.
The line did not give up a sack, and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum averaged 5.7 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively.
“You win up front,” left tackle Alaric Jackson said, “you win the game.”
5
Rookies Braden Fiske, Kam Kinchens are making plays
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske had two sacks, including one that forced Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to fumble. Tackle Kobie Turner recovered the fumble, and on the ensuing play Stafford passed to Nacua for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Fiske, a second-round pick from Florida State, said he did not realize it was a strip-sack because he thought Maye’s arm had been moving forward. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed that Maye had fumbled.
“Couldn’t draw it up any better,” Fiske said. “Get the strip-sack inside the 20, the offense goes down and scores. Man, that’s about as good as it gets.”
