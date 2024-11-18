Rams-Patriots takeaways: With four TD passes, Matthew Stafford keeps breaking records

Matthew Stafford (9) pointed the Rams offense in the right direction, with four touchdown passes against the Patriots, (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns and took over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL career list with 370. Stafford had been tied at 366 with Eli Manning.

Stafford, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 295 yards, connected with Cooper Kupp on touchdown pass plays of five and 69 yards, with Puka Nacua for a 12-yard touchdown, and with tight end Colby Parkinson for a 19-yard touchdown.

Earlier this season, Stafford moved past Manning into 10th place in career yards passing. He also has moved into ninth in completions.

“It’s humbling,” said Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft. “It is every week, obviously, if something happens.

“It’s a really cool thing to be a part of. I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation of the guys that came before me, and really, the guys that are coming after me.”

Stafford has passed for 13 touchdowns this season, with seven interceptions.