Rams

Rams-Patriots takeaways: With four TD passes, Matthew Stafford keeps breaking records

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks over the Patriots defense at the line of scrimmage.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), who threw four touchdown passes, looks over the Patriots defense at the line of scrimmage.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Rams defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 5–5:

2

Matthew Stafford continues to climb record book

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) heads to the locker room after a win over the Patriots.
Matthew Stafford (9) pointed the Rams offense in the right direction, with four touchdown passes against the Patriots,
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns and took over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL career list with 370. Stafford had been tied at 366 with Eli Manning.

Stafford, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 295 yards, connected with Cooper Kupp on touchdown pass plays of five and 69 yards, with Puka Nacua for a 12-yard touchdown, and with tight end Colby Parkinson for a 19-yard touchdown.

Earlier this season, Stafford moved past Manning into 10th place in career yards passing. He also has moved into ninth in completions.

“It’s humbling,” said Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft. “It is every week, obviously, if something happens.

“It’s a really cool thing to be a part of. I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation of the guys that came before me, and really, the guys that are coming after me.”

Stafford has passed for 13 touchdowns this season, with seven interceptions.

3

Receiver Puka Nacua keeps coming back

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) breaks up a pass intended for Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) .
The Rams Puka Nacua made seven catches for 123 yards and a score against the Patriots, but Jonathan Jones broke up this pass.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

After he dived to catch a touchdown pass in the second quarter, Puka Nacua was assisted off the field by trainers and examined in the sideline medical tent.

“They were being cautious with him because he threw up,” coach Sean McVay said. “He fell on the ball. He’s crazy like that.”

Nacua caught seven passes for 123 yards.

Nacua, who sat out the first five games because of a knee injury, also had more than 100 yards receiving against the Minnesota Vikings.

4

Rookie center Beaux Limmer solidifies line

Matthew Stafford (9) leads the Rams offensive linemen onto the field in New England.
The Rams offensive line, including rookie center Beaux Limmer (50), stood behind quarterback Matthew Stafford and didn’t allow a sack against the Patriots.
(Kathryn Riley / Getty Images)

Following last Monday’s debacle against the Miami Dolphins, McVay put rookie center Beaux Limmer back in the lineup in place of Jonah Jackson.

Limmer had replaced Jackson for eight-plus games after Jackson suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Against the Dolphins, however, Jackson returned along with left guard Steve Avila and swing tackle Joe Noteboom.

On Sunday, second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. started at right tackle in place of the injured Noteboom.

The line did not give up a sack, and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum averaged 5.7 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively.

“You win up front,” left tackle Alaric Jackson said, “you win the game.”

5

Rookies Braden Fiske, Kam Kinchens are making plays

Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske sacks Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10).
Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske had two sacks of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10).
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske had two sacks, including one that forced Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to fumble. Tackle Kobie Turner recovered the fumble, and on the ensuing play Stafford passed to Nacua for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Fiske, a second-round pick from Florida State, said he did not realize it was a strip-sack because he thought Maye’s arm had been moving forward. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed that Maye had fumbled.

“Couldn’t draw it up any better,” Fiske said. “Get the strip-sack inside the 20, the offense goes down and scores. Man, that’s about as good as it gets.”

Kinchens, a safety from Miami who was drafted in the third round, intercepted a pass with just less than two minutes left to seal the victory.

On Nov. 3, Kinchens intercepted two passes against the Seattle Seahawks, including one he returned 103 yards for a touchdown.

6

Linebacker Michael Hoecht does something special

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) flips a pass while under pressure by Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht (97).
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) flips a pass while under pressure by Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht (97), who had six tackles and a critical block of an extra point.
(Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht played college football at Brown, in Providence, R.I., about a 30-minute drive from the stadium.

Hoecht made a big play early in the fourth quarter after the Patriots pulled within 28-19 on a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Vederian Lowe.

Hoecht blocked Joey Slye’s extra-point attempt, preserving a nine-point (and two-possession) lead.

Hoecht made six tackles and broke up a pass.
Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

