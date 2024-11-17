Rams vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and odds

Plaschke: Rams are in playoff hunt, but their margin for error is dwindling
Whose house?
Nobody’s home.
The Rams threw a Monday night party that filled SoFi Stadium with celebrities, legends, pop stars ... almost everything you need for a nationally televised Hollywood football bash.
The only thing missing was them.
The stage was set for the Rams to prove their championship legitimacy … yet they didn’t show.
Rams vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
After losing to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the Rams welcomed a short turnaround to forget about their ineffective performance on offense and breakdowns at key moments on defense.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has passed for 366 touchdowns in his 15-plus NFL seasons, needs one touchdown pass to take sole possession of 10th place on the career list. Stafford has passed for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.