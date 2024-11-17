Advertisement
Live Rams vs. Patriots

Rams vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams try to get their season back on track with a win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. PST.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share via
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against the Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Share via

Plaschke: Rams are in playoff hunt, but their margin for error is dwindling

Matthew Stafford recovers a fumble after a high snap as the Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks tackles the Rams quarterback.
Matthew Stafford recovers a fumble after a high snap as the Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks tackles the quarterback, one of many miscues that cost the Rams.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

Whose house?

Nobody’s home.

The Rams threw a Monday night party that filled SoFi Stadium with celebrities, legends, pop stars ... almost everything you need for a nationally televised Hollywood football bash.

The only thing missing was them.

The stage was set for the Rams to prove their championship legitimacy … yet they didn’t show.

Read the full story
Share via

Rams vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua walks on the field before a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua walks on the field before a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. The Rams face the New England Patriots on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

After losing to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the Rams welcomed a short turnaround to forget about their ineffective performance on offense and breakdowns at key moments on defense.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has passed for 366 touchdowns in his 15-plus NFL seasons, needs one touchdown pass to take sole possession of 10th place on the career list. Stafford has passed for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.

Read the full story
Advertisement