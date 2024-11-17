Rams vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and odds

Plaschke: Rams are in playoff hunt, but their margin for error is dwindling

Matthew Stafford recovers a fumble after a high snap as the Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks tackles the quarterback, one of many miscues that cost the Rams.

Whose house?

Nobody’s home.

The Rams threw a Monday night party that filled SoFi Stadium with celebrities, legends, pop stars ... almost everything you need for a nationally televised Hollywood football bash.

The only thing missing was them.

The stage was set for the Rams to prove their championship legitimacy … yet they didn’t show.