Rams takeaways: Offense finally gets off ground behind running attack against Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints, 21-14, on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 6-6:
Rams running back Kyren Williams aimed for a big game after fumbles marred his last few performances. The third-year pro delivered, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown in 15 carries.
“I felt like I was me, myself and I,” Williams said, “and I was out there and playing like that, and I was playing instinctual football.
It was Williams’ first 100-yard rushing game since he ran for 102 yards in a Week 5 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.
“I’ve got to continue to keep on the details,” he said, “continue to be who I am, continue to have fun with this game because I feel like when I’m having fun I feel like I’m able to do a lot of things.”
Williams’ longest run covered 17 yards. His next goal is to make a safety “miss” tackling him when he breaks past the line of scrimmage.
“I can’t wait to get back to work to make that safety miss in that third level,” he said, “I’m going to get that 60-yarder, and I can’t wait.”
Rookie running back Blake Corum, a third-round pick, got a more prominent role and rushed for 42 yards in a season-high eight carries.
Corum, who played at Michigan, was elated that his old college team defeated Ohio State on Saturday, and that the Rams won on Sunday.
“Two wins in back to back days,” he said. “Can’t beat that.”
Corum said coaches told him early last week to be ready for a heavier workload. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
“I felt like I could get into a little bit of a rhythm,” he said, “and the O-line did phenomenal and I think Kyren and I fed off each other.”
Veteran receiver Cooper Kupp caught only three passes for 17 yards, but he established an NFL record for most catches in his first 100 games.
Kupp has 625 catches, one more than the Chicago Bears’ Keenan Allen had in his first 100 games.
“It’s a cool thing to have been part of an organization that put me in position to be able to do that,” Kupp said, adding, “We’re all asked just to do your job. ... You’ve got to play around a lot of really good football players, be a part of a lot of good coaches and just thankful for the people I’ve been able to play this game with.”
Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, has 58 receptions this season, five for touchdowns.
On Sunday, receiver Puka Nacua had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
After the Rams go scoreless in the first half, they rally for three second-half touchdowns and hold on to beat the Saints 21-14 and stay in playoff hunt.
Receiver Demarcus Robinson, who was not suspended by the Rams after being arrested last Monday for suspicion of driving under the influence, caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Robinson’s 46-yard catch set up his three-yard touchdown reception, increasing the ninth-year pro’s career-best touchdown total to seven.
“He’s a big-time part of our team and our organization,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “I’m happy he came out and had some success.”
Robinson left the game because of a hand injury, but coach Sean McVay indicated the issue was not serious.
A week after Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles rushed for 255 yards against the Rams, Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 112.
The line came up big in the Saints’ final series when tackle Bobby Brown stopped Kamara on a third-and-four play at the Rams’ 10-yard line.
On fourth down, rookie edge rusher Jared Verse knocked the ball out of quarterback Derek Carr’s hand. The play was initially ruled a sack and a fumble but, upon review, it was changed to an incomplete pass.
Earlier in the game, rookie lineman Braden Fiske made what initially would have been a highlight-reel play when he returned an apparent fumble by Carr 58 yards to the end zone. Near the end of the run, Fiske made a terrific move to fake out a would-be tackler.
Upon review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass.
