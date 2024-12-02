Rams takeaways: Offense finally gets off ground behind running attack against Saints

The Rams’ Kyren Williams (23) surpassed 100 yards rushing against the Saints. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Rams running back Kyren Williams aimed for a big game after fumbles marred his last few performances. The third-year pro delivered, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown in 15 carries.

Advertisement

“I felt like I was me, myself and I,” Williams said, “and I was out there and playing like that, and I was playing instinctual football.

It was Williams’ first 100-yard rushing game since he ran for 102 yards in a Week 5 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

“I’ve got to continue to keep on the details,” he said, “continue to be who I am, continue to have fun with this game because I feel like when I’m having fun I feel like I’m able to do a lot of things.”

Williams’ longest run covered 17 yards. His next goal is to make a safety “miss” tackling him when he breaks past the line of scrimmage.

“I can’t wait to get back to work to make that safety miss in that third level,” he said, “I’m going to get that 60-yarder, and I can’t wait.”