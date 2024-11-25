Rams’ Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson catches a touchdown in front of Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. Robinson was arrested by California High Patrol in the early morning.

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after California Highway Patrol officers observed him driving more than 100 mph on the 101 Freeway, the CHP said.

Robinson, who caught a touchdown pass in the Rams’ 37-20 defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, was arrested at approximately 5:13 a.m in Woodland Hills after officers observed a speeding white Dodge sedan on the freeway south of Tampa Avenue, according to a CHP news release.

Officers stopped the car, Robinson identified himself and officers observed “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” the release said. Robinson was cited and released to a responsible party, the release said.

Advertisement

TMZ.com first reported Robinson’s arrest.

A Rams spokesman said the team was aware of the situation, and that coach Sean McVay would address it with reporters Tuesday.

Robinson, 30, has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a career-best six touchdowns.

The Rams play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.