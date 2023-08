Nothing will keep RJ Peete from living life to the fullest

RJ Pette was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and was told by doctors he wouldn’t be able to live a normal life. But with the help of his parents, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and actress Holly Robinson-Peete, he defied the odds. In 2016, he began his job as a Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse attendant, job he loves and the players of the team love as well.