Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Sports

Corey Seager on the Dodgers’ eighth straight NL west title

Sep. 22, 2020
10:49 PM
Share
The Dodgers clinched their eighth straight National League West title with a 7-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday and it was unlike any of the first seven.
SportsDodgers