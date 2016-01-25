Meet the Dolphins’ new coaching staff and front office personnel
Gase, 37, becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. The former Bears’ offensive coordinator has been credited with making Tim Tebow a winning quarterback and helping Peyton Manning set NFL records in Denver, and cleaning up Jay Cutler’s game in Chicago.(Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel)
Chris Grier, left, was promoted from director of college scouting and will oversee the draft and personnel departments. Grier, who replaces Dennis Hickey, will report to Mike Tannenbaum.(Joe Cavaretta / Sun Sentinel)
Christensen left the Indianapolis Colts after 14 years. He turns 60 later this month and was the receivers coach when the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI in Miami Gardens.
One-time UCF interim coach Danny Barrett comes to the Dolphins from the CFL.(George Skene / Orlando Sentinel)
Hardegree spent the 2015 season as an offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears, where he worked under current Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, who was then the Bears’ offensive coordinator.()
The Bears are planning to hire Jeremiah Washburn as their new offensive line coach. Washburn was the Dolphins’ assistant offensive line coach last season under head coach Adam Gase.()
Burke spent the past seven years as an NFL linebackers coach, working in Cincinnati (2014-15) and with the Detroit Lions (2009-13). He also spent five years with the Tennessee Titans where he served as an administrative assistant (2004-05) and defensive assistant/quality control coach (2006-08).(AP)
Jefferson served as the Titans’ receivers coach for three seasons before joining the Dolphins. During his 13-year NFL career Jefferson, a former University of Central Florida standout, caught 470 passes for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jefferson, who has 11 years of coaching experience, coached Detroit’s receivers while Adam Gase was on the Lions’ staff.(Mark Humphrey / AP)
Shane Day spent the past two seasons as the Redskins’ assistant offensive line coach. He also spent three seasons on the 49ers’ offensive staff and two seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Bears.(AP)
Foerster brings 23 years of NFL experience to the Dolphins, including 20 years as an NFL offensive line coach. He spent one season as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2004 and returns to Miami from San Francisco, where he was the 49ers’ offensive line coach in 2015.(AP)
Eric Stokes had served as the Dolphins’ assistant general manager the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Dolphins, he spent two seasons (2012-13) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the director of college scouting.(Carline Jean / Sun Sentinel)