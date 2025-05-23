Prep talk: Division 1 baseball quarterfinals have top matchups

Anthony Murphy of Corona rounds the bases after hitting a home run.

There are four big-time matchups Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs. The intrigue involves which teams can win with No. 2 pitchers.

Top-seeded Corona won with ace Seth Hernandez on Tuesday but now must get past Big VIII League rival Norco on the road with Ethin Bingaman pitching against freshman standout Jordan Ayala. This is the game the Panthers might be most vulnerable.

St. John Bosco, the Trinity League champion, is playing at Villa Park in a noon matchup. Villa Park defeated Aquinas on Tuesday. Los Alamitos is playing at Santa Margarita in a matchup of teams that didn’t win league titles.

Mira Costa, with a 26-game winning streak, faces Mission League champion Crespi on the road in a 2:15 start at Hartunian Field. The Celts have No. 2 pitcher Tyler Walton ready to go.

The winners advance to Tuesday’s semifinals. …

The City Section Division III baseball championship will take place Friday at Stengel Field, with University playing Jefferson at 3 p.m. Then the Division II final has Port of Los Angeles playing Chavez at 6 p.m. …

Congratulations to Grant Leary ‘26 … your 2025 CIF-SCGA Qualifying Tournament Champion!!!!!!



Celt Pride!!!! pic.twitter.com/j4gjicnf2D — Crespi Athletics (@CrespiAthletics) May 22, 2025

Grant Leary of Crespi won the Southern Section individual golf title on Thursday, shooting a 66.

Saul Pacheco 50th year as track starter. Used to use real 22 caliber gun with blanks. pic.twitter.com/Wj9eMmrxWH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 22, 2025

