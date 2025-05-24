Galaxy lose to San Diego in heartbreaker to remain winless on season
SAN DIEGO — Hirving Lozano scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift San Diego FC to a 2-1 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday.
Lozano scored on a header from the top center of the box following a well-placed pass by Anders Dreyer.
San Diego FC (8-4-3, 27 points), in its first MLS season, swept the two-game season series from the defending MLS Cup champions, having also defeated the Galaxy 2-0 in February.
The winless Galaxy (0-11-4, 4 points) scored first when Diego Fagúndez connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone in the 40th minute.
San Diego drew even a minute later with Luca de la Torre’s right-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.
San Diego had a 57.2 possession percentage and outshot the Galaxy 13-9 overall and 2-1 in shots on goal. There were no goalkeeper saves in the match.
San Diego visits Seattle on Wednesday and the Galaxy hosts San José.