Galaxy

Galaxy lose to San Diego in heartbreaker to remain winless on season

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Hirving Lozano #11 of San Diego FC celebrates.
San Diego’s Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring in stoppage time of a 2-1 win over the Galaxy on Saturday.
(Francisco Vega / Getty Images)
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Hirving Lozano scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift San Diego FC to a 2-1 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday.

Lozano scored on a header from the top center of the box following a well-placed pass by Anders Dreyer.

San Diego FC (8-4-3, 27 points), in its first MLS season, swept the two-game season series from the defending MLS Cup champions, having also defeated the Galaxy 2-0 in February.

The winless Galaxy (0-11-4, 4 points) scored first when Diego Fagúndez connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone in the 40th minute.

San Diego drew even a minute later with Luca de la Torre’s right-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.

San Diego had a 57.2 possession percentage and outshot the Galaxy 13-9 overall and 2-1 in shots on goal. There were no goalkeeper saves in the match.

San Diego visits Seattle on Wednesday and the Galaxy hosts San José.

