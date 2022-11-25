World Cup: U.S. vs. England live updates, start time, and analysis

Chef Giulio Caccamo helps make the U.S. men’s soccer team feel at home in Qatar

Chef Giulio Caccamo prepares three buffet-style meals for the U.S. men’s national soccer team in Qatar each day, shopping local markets for fresh food and ingredients. (John Dorton / ISI Photos)

DOHA, Qatar — Thursday was Thanksgiving and even in Qatar that means turkey. The problem for Giulio Caccamo, the newly minted chef for the U.S. World Cup team, was where to find it.

Turns out you can’t, at least not in the quantity or quality Caccamo wanted. So he had to have the birds brought in by plane from the U.S. (You know turkeys can’t fly, right?)

“Tonight we’re going to have some turkey, some sweet mashed potatoes with marshmallow. So we kept it traditional,” Caccamo said on the eve of the Americans’ crucial group-stage showdown with England on Friday.

That meal was one of dozens Caccamo will prepare for the national team and its staff during their stay in Qatar. Yet the cooking is the least of his challenges since it doesn’t matter how good the food is if nobody eats it. When you’re dealing with 26 young men, including two teenagers, getting them to eat their vegetables isn’t easy.

That’s where the artist in Caccamo comes in.

