Comic: How fútbol put me on a road of discovering myself

By Joshua Sandoval
Since I was 10 years old, fútbol has been a part of my life. I’ve met so many people because of the beautiful game, learned so much about myself through the beautiful game, and it has even played a part in creating opportunities in my career as a creative. I took this opportunity to pay homage to a game that is so much more than just that. Fútbol is life.

growing up as a no sabo chicano kid in a predominantly white neighborhood in the 90's was a very confusing time.
That all changes in 1994 when the world cup came to the united states
in 1994 I had only played baseball, a sport my dad chose for me to play.
It was the first time I had seen the Mexican national soccer team play on television. It gave me immense pride.
I begged my dad to put me in AYSO. He was reluctant. And made me choose between drumming and futbol.
I gave up drumming. I chose futbol I don't and never regretted the choice.
Soccer put me on the road to discovering myself. Finding my identity and appreciating my chicano heritage.
Futbol motivated me to learn about my family history, especially those older relatives that only spoke Spanish.
Futbol was the catalyst that pushed me to look for heroes beyond the pitch and learn about Latino & Chicano heroes.
Joshua Sandoval is a co-owner and creative director of Born in June Creative Studio in East Los Angeles. An award-winning artist, he has collaborated with global brands such as Adidas and Walt Disney as well as local philanthropic groups such as the Weingart Foundation.

