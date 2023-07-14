‘We made it’: All-Star break gives Sparks much-needed rest. What’s next?

Sparks coach Curt Miller sat down with a shrug and a relieved tone to begin Wednesday’s postgame news conference. “We made it,” he said.

The injury-plagued Sparks suffered their sixth consecutive loss Wednesday night, falling 97-78 to the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. The team is stumbling into the All-Star break ninth in the WNBA standings.

As Nneka Ogwumike participates in her eighth All-Star game, where she was selected as a starter for the second consecutive season after averaging career-highs of 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds, the rest of the Sparks will retreat for much-needed recovery and prepare for a second-half playoff push.

With 20 games down and 20 more to go, here are four things to know about what’s to come for the Sparks after the All-Star break: