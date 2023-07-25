Annika Johnson is a reporting intern covering sports for the Los Angeles Times. She previously reported for SwimSwam News for three years, covering all facets of international, national, and collegiate aquatic sports. She reported on-site at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and ran the breaking news desk during the Tokyo Olympics. In her first year at SwimSwam, she broke the story of Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Born and raised in Orange County, she graduated from Scripps College with a bachelor’s degree in writing and rhetoric and a minor in Spanish.