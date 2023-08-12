Jordin Canada powers Sparks past Dream for third consecutive victory

Sparks guard Jordin Canada, shown here in a game against the Minnesota Lynx in June, finished with 20 points and eight assists in an 85-74 win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

Jordin Canada had 20 points and eight assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-74 on Saturday night.

Canada, who scored 13 second-half points, also had four steals and Ogwumike added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Layshia Clarendon scored 16 points and Azurá Stevens had 15 points, on seven-of-12 shooting, and eight rebounds for the Sparks (12-18).

The Sparks have won three games in a row for the first time this season and sit a half-game behind the eighth-place Chicago Sky in the WNBA standings. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 13.

Atlanta (15-15) shot four of 15 from the field in the third quarter as the Sparks turned their seven-point halftime deficit into a 62-56 lead going into the fourth. Canada jumped a passing lane and went the other way for a layup and, on the Dream’s next possession, stole the ball and converted a three-point play that gave L.A. an 11-point lead. Atlanta never threatened again.

The Dream have lost four of their last five games and seven of 10.

Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard scored 17 points apiece to lead Atlanta. Aari McDonald added 15 points on five-of-10 shooting.