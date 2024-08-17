Sparks can’t hold 10-point lead in fourth quarter, lose to Sky

Sky guard Chennedy Carter drives down the lane for a layup against the Sparks on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

Lindsay Allen scored 16 points, rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese posted double-doubles, and the Chicago Sky rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Sparks 90-86 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, handing Los Angeles its fifth straight loss at home.

Chicago (11-15) trailed 74-64 at the start of the final quarter, but a turnaround jumper from Allen and a three-pointer by Rachel Banham halved the Sky’s deficit just 61 seconds in. Cardoso followed with a layup as Chicago cut the Sparks’ lead to three. Odyssey Sims answered with a layup for the Sparks (6-20), but Reese had a layup and Cardoso scored twice inside to give the Sky a 77-76 lead with 6:35 left to play.

Stephanie Talbot pulled the Sparks even at 79 with a three-pointer at the 4:43 mark. Reese made one of two free throws to give Chicago the lead, Michaela Onyenwere followed with a layup and the Sky never trailed again.

Allen made seven of 11 shots from the field for Chicago. She contributed six assists. Cardoso scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds, while Reese finished with 14 points and 11 boards. Banham sank three three-pointers and scored 14.

Kia Nurse scored 16 to lead the Sparks, who have dropped the last five matchups with the Sky. L.A. has lost three straight overall. Rickea Jackson and Talbot added 13 points each. Crystal Dangerfield chipped in with 11 points and six assists. Azurá Stevens had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Sparks took their first lead at 20-18 on a layup by Dearica Hamby with 2:51 left in the first quarter. Chennedy Carter had back-to-back baskets to cap a 6-0 run and help the Sky take a 26-25 lead after one period.

Nurse had 13 points by halftime and her three-pointer with 4:49 left in the second quarter put the Sparks ahead 35-33. Nurse made five straight free throws for a 43-38 advantage. Chicago pulled within a point twice, but Dangerfield sank a three-pointer with 10 seconds to go to put L.A. up 46-42 at intermission.

Banham made a three-pointer to begin the third quarter for the Sky, but Stevens answered with one of her own and the Sparks maintained their lead. Dana Evans connected from beyond the arc to pull Chicago within 66-64 with 2:06 left in the period. Talbot had three layups in an 8-0 run and L.A. took a 10-point lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Sparks hit the road to play the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday while the Sky head to Arizona to play the Phoenix Mercury on Monday.