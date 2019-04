The Dodgers and Diamondbacks brawled Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium after several batters were hit by pitches. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced eight suspensions for the incident, led by a 10-game penalty for Arizona pitcher Ian Kennedy, who had plunked the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig and Zack Greinke. Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly, hitting coach Mark McGwire, pitchers J.P. Howell and Ronald Belisario and utilityman Skip Schumaker also received suspensions of one or two games each.