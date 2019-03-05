Morning Briefing: Reggie Miller wants to know what is happening to the NBA

Reggie Miller is not a fan of what the NBA is becoming, a league that is clamping down on personalities and trash talk.
Atlanta’s Trae Young made a long three-pointer in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Afterward, he stared down Chicago’s Kris Dunn. It was a minor thing, nothing you didn’t see in the glory days of the league.
The ref gave Young a technical. It was his second of the game, so he was ejected.
Miller, who talked trash pretty much all game when he played, was amazed that Young got the foul. He sent a tweet with a video of the incident, saying “What’s happened to my beloved NBA game? So … SOFT and SENSITIVE now, nooooo way Trae Young should be given a technical for this. I would have been broke and out of the league in 2 years… #LetBallersBall.
Exclusive club
Tennis great Roger Federer won his 100th career tournament over the weekend, putting him on a list of men who have won 100 singles titles that includes Jimmy Connors and … wait, that’s it. Just Jimmy Connors.
And Connors welcomed Federer to the club with a tweet saying “Welcome to the ‘Triple Digit’ tournament victory club @rogerfederer — I’ve been a bit lonely-glad to have the company!!!”
Federer and Connors should make it like the “Saturday Night Live” Five-Timers Club and wear exclusive jackets.
They’d have to figure out a way to invite Steve Martin, though, to make it really fun.
Blind spot
It’s time for Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and if you think Saints fans have gotten over the missed passed-interference call that they believe cost them the NFC championship against the Rams, think again.
A parade Friday featured a float called “Willful Blindness” from the group “Le Krewe d’Etat.” The float carried people wearing blindfolds and dressed in referee shirts that had pictures of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell dressed as a clown pinned to them.
Delusions of grandeur
Now that he’s out of basketball, NBA legend Royce White wants to conquer the world of MMA. He has reached out to UFC President Dana White about trying his hand there. I mean, how hard is it to transfer those incredible NBA skills into the Octagon?
TMZ Sports asked him that, and White said, "One thing I am is a supreme athlete, one of the best athletes in the world. And not just because I was drafted into the NBA or because I'm a good basketball player. But because, even for a basketball player, I was one of the most athletic, unique, talented, skilled, composed, skilled athletes in that realm."
I’m sure you remember White’s great NBA career. Like that season he played three games with the Phoenix Suns. Or that time … wait, that’s it? Just three games in the NBA? Never mind then.
Kyler to Arizona?
Rumor has it that the Arizona Cardinals are going to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the draft. I know, rumors don’t mean anything. But this rumor apparently comes from a pretty good source: Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst wrote Sunday that Kingsbury was telling people over the weekend that the Cardinals selection of Murray was a done deal.
And we all know when Kingsbury says something, he means it. For instance, let’s say some team offered him a job as their offensive coordinator and he accepted. That would lock him in. He wouldn’t leave a week later just to take some other job. No, his word is his bond, so if he is telling people that, then we should certainly believe it.