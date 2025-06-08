Advertisement
LAFC

LAFC defeats Kansas City to extend its unbeaten streak to nine games

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Denis Bouanga #99 of Los Angeles FC.
LAFC’s Denis Bouanga celebrates after a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium on Sunday night.
(Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Denis Bouanga had a goal and two assists, Eddie Segura scored his first goal since 2020 and LAFC extended its MLS unbeaten streak to nine games with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night at BMO Stadium.

Bouanga converted from the penalty spot in the 59th to give LAFC (7-4-5), which had 56% possession and outshot Kansas City 21-5, a 2-1 lead.

Dejan Joveljic scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game when he ran onto a through ball played ahead by Manu García, and scored from near the penalty spot to make it 1-0 in the 39th minute.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - May 31: LAFC Denis Bouanga celebrates with team mates.

LAFC

‘This feels amazing.’ Denis Bouanga scores in extra time to send LAFC to Club World Cup

LAFC rallies in the second half to force extra time before Denis Bouanga scores in a 2-1 win over Club América in an intense FIFA Club World Cup qualifier.

The 25-year-old Joveljic, who scored 15 goals and had six assists last season, is tied for third in MLS with 10 goals this season, including five in the past four games.

Segura slipped a header — off a corner kick played into the center of the area by Bouanga — inside the back post in first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Olivier Giroud capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time, the 38-year-old’s second consecutive game with a goal.

Advertisement

John Pulskamp had four saves for Kansas City (4-9-4).

Hugo Lloris stopped one shot for LAFC.
LAFC

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement