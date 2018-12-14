U.S. Olympic Committee leaders expected to address potential FBI investigation

U.S. Olympic Committee leaders were scheduled to speak with reporters Friday afternoon, hours after a Senate subcommittee asked the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the sports organization’s former chief executive.
In a letter sent Friday, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D.-Conn.) alleged that former USOC leader Scott Blackmun included “materially false statements” in written testimony to the subcommittee regarding the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
At issue is Blackmun’s assertion that, after learning about allegations regarding Nassar in late 2015, he met with USOC staff “to make sure we were doing everything we should be doing in response.”
This week, an independent investigation commissioned by the USOC found no evidence that Blackmun initiated such a meeting. In fact, the report stated, Blackmun and former chief of sport performance Alan Ashley kept the allegations a secret from their coworkers.
Nassar’s long history of criminal conduct was not widely revealed until the Indianapolis Star wrote a series of articles the following year. By that time, the report said, many more women had been molested.
Blackmun stepped down from his job after the 2018 Winter Olympics, saying he needed to deal with a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Ashley was fired immediately after the Ropes & Gray report was released this week.
Hundreds of young athletes have come forward with accusations that Nassar — a former sports doctor who worked in various capacities for Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic team — molested them under the guise of providing medical treatment.
The 55-year-old Nassar is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
The scandal has prompted a wave of lawsuits, with Michigan State announcing it will set aside $500 million to settle current and future claims. USA Gymnastics and the USOC are similarly facing litigation.
Moran and Blumenthal alleged Friday that Blackmun’s statements to their subcommittee harmed “the investigation and ability to develop policy. Just as importantly, survivors of abuse have had to wait longer for the truth and longer for systemic changes to help prevent others from similar injury.”