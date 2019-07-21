Walker Buehler shuts down Marlins to complete the sweep for Dodgers

The Dodgers took the field Sunday afternoon fresh off wins over the Miami Marlins the previous two nights. But those victories weren’t fulfilling or very pretty. On Friday, they squeaked by the last-place club, nearly wasting another strong outing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. On Saturday, their bullpen and defense fumbled away a six-run lead before the offense played savior again late.

On Sunday, they sought a clean, decisive win. They got one, beating the Marlins 9-0 to complete their first sweep of the Marlins at Dodger Stadium since 2003.

Los Angeles swiftly pounced on rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto and chased him after the fourth inning before preying on the Marlins’ bullpen. Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock each homered to knock in seven of the Dodgers’ nine runs. Enrique Hernandez doubled one home in the fourth inning and Pollock supplied a run-scoring single in the fifth.

On the other side, Walker Buehler submitted seven scoreless innings. He surrendered five hits, struck out 11 batters and walked none, further decreasing his league-best walk rate. He allowed two runners to reach scoring position. Neither reached third base. Unlike Saturday, the Dodgers bullpen didn’t squander a 6-0 lead. Casey Sadler and Caleb Ferguson provided two scoreless innings to seal the Dodgers’ 40th home win in 52 games.

Advertisement

Yamamoto was one of the four prospects the Marlins acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Christian Yelich two winters ago. Yelich went on to become the National League MVP and is building a case to win the award again. The trade, so far, has been a heist for the Brewers. It will likely stay that way. Yamamoto’s emergence, however, has softened the blow for Miami.

The rookie right-hander’s emergence is one of the few bright spots in another dismal Marlins season. He entered Sunday having given up six earned runs in 34 innings over his first six starts. He posted a WHIP under 1 and gave up 15 hits. Just three went for extra bases. None were home runs.

That zero was spoiled immediately Sunday. Four batters into Yamamoto’s outing, Muncy cracked a two-run home run to left-center field. It was his 26th homer this season. Eight players across the majors have hit more. Pederson matched Muncy in the third, whacking a fastball over the right-field wall for another two-run shot to double the Dodgers’ lead. It was his 23rd. All have come against right-handers.



Advertisement

Yamamoto exited after the fourth inning, giving up five runs on four hits. Wei-Yin Chen took his place and the Dodgers scored a run off him in the fifth. The Dodgers tacked on three more in the seventh when Pollock lifted a flyball off right-hander Tayron Guerrero that carried over the wall in right field.

Buehler’s day was over by then. The right-hander threw 94 pitches. He tossed 71 strikes and accumulated 23 swing-and-misses, tying his season-high total. His final pitch was a 96-mph fastball he rifled past Jorge Alfaro to end a three-pitch at-bat and the seventh inning. Buehler held his leg up for an extra second after the overwhelmed Alfaro whiffed, and strutted off the mound with his ninth victory, bullpen willing, all sewn up.

Short hops

Dodgers prospect Keibert Ruiz, made his debut for triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. The 21-year-old catcher batted .254 with four home runs and a .659 OPS in 76 games for double-A Tulsa. Ruiz is the Dodgers’ third-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America.