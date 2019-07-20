Would Dodgers part with two top prospects to bolster the bullpen?

The Dodgers would love to pry Felipe Vazquez from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Brad Hand from the Cleveland Indians or Will Smith from the San Francisco Giants before the July 31 trade deadline.

Any of the three left-handed closers would be a huge upgrade for a shaky bullpen that, as currently constructed, is the biggest impediment to the Dodgers winning their first World Series title since 1988.

The problem: The price for those dominant relievers would be steep if their teams were far out of playoff contention. It might be steeper because the Pirates, Indians and Giants were among 19 teams that entered play Saturday either leading their divisions or within five games of a wild-card spot.

“This feels like the strangest [trade] market that I’ve been a part of,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said before Saturday night’s game against the Miami Marlins. “We’re 10 days out, and there have been a lot of conversations—just not as pointed as I remember in years past.

“I think a big part of that is there are roughly 20 teams within five games of a playoff spot, and the number of teams who have said we’re not sure if we’re buying or selling complicates things. I expected over the last few weeks that things would start to sort themselves out. If nothing else, it’s become muddier.”

Friedman is no stranger to big trade-deadline deals. He acquired pitcher Rich Hill and outfielder Josh Reddick in 2016, pitcher Yu Darvish in 2017 and shortstop Manny Machado in 2018. The latter two acquisitions helped push the Dodgers to the World Series in 2017 and 2018.

This Dodgers team has the best record in the National League and entered Saturday with a 14-game division lead. The rotation is deep and dominant, the lineup is potent and balanced, and the defense, despite a spate of errors over the past week, is adequate. The bullpen is the weak link.

Kenley Jansen has shown flashes of his 2017 form, when he had a 1.32 ERA and 41 saves, but he is not the lock-down closer he was two years ago—he entered Saturday with a 3.63 ERA and 24 saves in 28 opportunities. He has given up six homers after allowing a career-high 13 homers in 2018.

Setup man Joe Kelly, signed to a three-year, $25-million deal, has looked as effective at times as he did last October, when he allowed one earned run in 11 1/3 post-season innings, struck out 13 and walked none to help the Boston Red Sox win the World Series.

But he entered Saturday with a 5.29 ERA in 34 appearances, his inability to consistently command his 98-mph fastball and knuckle-curve leading to several meltdowns. Setup reliever Pedro Baez has a 3.45 ERA in 45 appearances, up from the 2.88 ERA in 55 appearances in 2018.

Left-hander Julio Urias is following a strict usage plan that allows him to pitch once every four or five days. Left-hander Scott Alexander is hurt. Right-hander Kenta Maeda could be part of the solution—he is expected to move from the rotation to the bullpen, like he has the past two Octobers.

“I keep saying that whenever me and Joe find it, this bullpen is going to take off,” Jansen said. “Joe’s getting close. I’m getting close. I just want [Baez] to stay what he is, Julio to continue to get better.”

That being said . . .

“It would be awesome to get another arm,” Jansen said. “If we can add one or two arms, we would love to have that.”

Friedman is working on it. There is no shortage of quality relievers available, and the list of second-tier arms that could be acquired includes San Francisco’s Sam Dyson and Tony Watson, Colorado’s Scott Oberg, Texas’ Chris Martin, Miami’s Jarlin Garcia, Arizona’s Greg Holland and Kansas City’s Jake Diekman.

But Friedman appears to be aiming high. In addition to Vazquez, who is signed through 2021, Hand, who is signed through 2020 and Smith, an impending free agent, the Dodgers have been linked to Detroit closer Shane Greene, Toronto closer Ken Giles and San Diego closer Kirby Yates.

“I think someone who matches up well against a good left-handed hitter is a priority,” Friedman said. “We always feel pressure to make a deal and improve our team. We have to balance that with not being stupid.”

A trade for a top-tier reliever, especially one under contract for 2020 or beyond, could cost the Dodgers two of their top five prospects—catchers Will Smith and Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin and middle infielder Gavin Lux.

Friedman believes the farm system is deep enough to absorb another trade-deadline acquisition, “but at some point we have to think about ways to replenish it, because the only downside of competing every year is you’re never selling off pieces to get young players,” Friedman said.

“It’s a credit to our scouting staff, our player-development staff, that we still have a deep system. We just have to continue to be mindful of it and not take it for granted or we’ll wake up one day and be in the bottom of the league in farm-system ranking, and it’s really difficult to sustain success when you’re there.”

It’s also difficult to win a World Series, as the Dodgers are acutely aware.

