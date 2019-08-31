Pac-12 football: No. `13 Washington rolls over Eastern Washington

Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years, and No. 13 Washington opened the season with a 47-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country with a debut that will only increase the hype around the former No. 1 recruit in the country.

Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.

Eason’s fourth pass in purple was a 50-yard touchdown strike to Andre Baccellia. Eason added a 7-yard TD pass to Aaron Fuller, who made a stunning one-handed catch while getting a foot inbound, and capped his first-half with a 10-yard TD strike to Chico McClatcher late in the first half.

Fuller caught his second TD on the opening drive of the second half on a perfect back-shoulder throw from Eason, tapping his toes as he fell out of bounds.

This was a far different situation than the previous two times the Huskies and Eagles faced off. In 2011, Washington needed a late end zone interception to hold off Eastern Washington 30-27, and three years later in head coach Chris Petersen’s first home game, the Huskies held on for a wild 59-52 victory.

After playing in the FCS national championship game last January and falling to North Dakota State, the Eagles were simply overmatched by Huskies this time around.

Richard Newton rushed for a 23-yard touchdown on Washington’s first possession and Salvon Ahmed added a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to give the Huskies a 42-7 lead.

Eastern Washington (0-1) quarterback Eric Barriere was 21 of 35 for 211 yards, but was sacked four times. Barriere threw a 64-yard touchdown to Andrew Boston late in the first half and Antoine Custer Jr. ran for a 4-yard TD in the fourth quarter.